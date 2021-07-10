Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

NASDAQ BWMX opened at $48.97 on Friday. Betterware de Mexico has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $142.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.4761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is presently 363.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth about $900,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth about $623,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. grew its position in Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% during the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 326,317 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in Betterware de Mexico by 10.9% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

