Beyond Finance Price Reaches $0.59 on Major Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $2.45 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00117543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00161341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.14 or 1.00052662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.04 or 0.00938001 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,718,491 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

