BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.
BHP Group stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About BHP Group
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
