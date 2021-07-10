BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BHP Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 648,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BHP Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares during the period.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

