Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $308,640.00

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $308,640.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 27,045,165 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

