BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $733,057.65 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $733,057.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BIGC opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of -67.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.59. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

