Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Reaches $0.0118

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $216,602.29 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00327867 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00132826 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00175666 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

