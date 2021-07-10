BitGreen Price Tops $0.16 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $1,670.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00060175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00036115 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00263984 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00037772 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

