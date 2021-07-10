Bittoo Kanwar Sells 7,500 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMTI stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,716,000 after acquiring an additional 391,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

