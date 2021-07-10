BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 775,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 196,969 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $994.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.