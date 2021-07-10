BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 147,876.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 139,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.06, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

