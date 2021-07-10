BlackRock Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stake in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,105 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.27% of NantHealth worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NantHealth by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50. NantHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Research analysts forecast that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased 1,689,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

