Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Down to $26.29

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.29, but opened at $24.72. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 4,068 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,423,000 after acquiring an additional 139,527 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,037.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 542,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.