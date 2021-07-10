BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 93,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after purchasing an additional 144,610 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 64,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $105.25 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.94.

