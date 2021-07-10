BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $423,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Ashford Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDX stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.