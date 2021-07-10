BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $423,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Ashford Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

FNDX stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.