BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Lowers Position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,123 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in FTS International were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 154.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of FTS International in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 10.0% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 222,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE FTSI opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91. FTS International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). FTS International had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

