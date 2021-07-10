BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 916,112 Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,112 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in FTAC Olympus Acquisition were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,608,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,296,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $8,498,000.

Shares of FTOC stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

