BMO Capital Markets Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$1.80

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.35 to C$1.80 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.00.

BDRBF stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

