Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$43.50 at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

BOWFF opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.42 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

