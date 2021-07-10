Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $147.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 23.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

