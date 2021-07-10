Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $147.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.18.
Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 23.80%.
About Bogota Financial
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.
Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.