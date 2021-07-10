Bonk (BONK) Trading Down 31% Over Last 7 Days

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bonk

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

