Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Down 18% Over Last Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.27 or 0.00021562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $435,396.99 and $19,025.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00116421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00162345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,836.37 or 1.00292143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.61 or 0.00935478 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

