Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €95.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €78.00 ($91.76).

Shares of BNR opened at €81.86 ($96.31) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €77.07. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

