Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €95.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €78.00 ($91.76).

Shares of BNR opened at €81.86 ($96.31) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €77.07. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

