Brokerages Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.32. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,259,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,499,896. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

