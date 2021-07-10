Brokerages Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCT stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 379,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $221.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

