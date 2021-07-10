Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce sales of $67.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.34 million and the lowest is $66.95 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $61.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $268.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $270.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $272.46 million, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $275.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ UVSP traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. 70,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,874. The company has a market capitalization of $761.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter worth $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

