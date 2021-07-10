Brokerages Expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASLN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $3.41. 23,033,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 18.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

