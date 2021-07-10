Brokerages Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will post $3.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 billion to $14.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.72. 1,746,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,808. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $203.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

