Brokerages Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.43). OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OptiNose by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

