Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 156.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.45. 934,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,796. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

