Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Post $0.21 EPS

Analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Shares of SHC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 63.32. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,639 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $96,159,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 945,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

