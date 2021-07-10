Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report sales of $270.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.19 million and the highest is $271.70 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $266.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 599,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,346. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

