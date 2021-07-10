Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post $34.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.88 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $135.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $138.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $141.15 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $147.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 221,970 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 104,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,135. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $770.59 million, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

