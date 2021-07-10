Brokerages Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $645,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAB opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $86.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

