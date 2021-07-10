Brokerages Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) PT at $16.00

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIFE. Laidlaw began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

LIFE stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.03. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,374.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

