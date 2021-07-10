Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target at $5.44

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.