Brokerages Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Price Target at €63.14

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.14 ($74.28).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of DLG stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €64.88 ($76.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €65.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.52. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a one year high of €66.36 ($78.07).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.