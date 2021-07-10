Brokerages Set GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) PT at $4.25

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

GSKY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 97,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,521. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GreenSky by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in GreenSky by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GreenSky by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

