Brokerages Set Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT at $39.85

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRRWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Park Lawn stock remained flat at $$25.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

