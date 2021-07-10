Brokerages Set PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) PT at $58.83

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $2,694,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $26,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $75,243,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 371,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,654. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

