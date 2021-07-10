Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target at $140.00

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGLD. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.68. 253,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.39. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after buying an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,907,000 after buying an additional 102,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,752,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

