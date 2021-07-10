Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Target Price at $33.38

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 263,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.81. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 434.21%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

