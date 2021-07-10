Brokers Offer Predictions for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

Generac stock opened at $436.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.61. Generac has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $440.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Generac by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

