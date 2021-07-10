Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $32.19 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,399 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Equinix worth $32,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Equinix by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Equinix by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $820.32. The stock had a trading volume of 480,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,975. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $768.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

