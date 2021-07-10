Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 444,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE FRT traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.05. 1,281,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,713. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.