Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,581,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133,103 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of TC Energy worth $118,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 29.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $677,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 95.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 734,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after buying an additional 84,418 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. 847,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,753. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

