Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,209 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Regency Centers worth $72,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9,649.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after buying an additional 1,545,078 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 619,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

