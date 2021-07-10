Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 707,470 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 52.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 632,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 707,470 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $94,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,194,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $162.28. 519,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.74 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

