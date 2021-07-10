Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.36

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.36 and traded as high as C$70.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$69.45, with a volume of 128,628 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.90.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$20.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.