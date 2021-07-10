Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,665 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

