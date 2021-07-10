Brown Advisory Inc. Has $12.70 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $189.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.62 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

